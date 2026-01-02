Weather Forecast: Light wintry mix again tonight

MISSOULA — A brief dry period sets up this afternoon and evening.

This won't last long as another round of rain, rain/snow, or freezing rain returns tonight across Northwest Montana.

Showers won't be heavy; however, it doesn't take much to create those icy roads.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 11 p.m. Friday through 11 a.m. Saturday for Northwest Montana due to the chance of freezing rain and icy roads.

Saturday will be mostly dry and mild with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Rain showers return Sunday as highs remain in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Active weather continues into next week with temperatures cooling through the week.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s Monday and Tuesday with scattered mountain snow along with valley rain/snow.

By Thursday and Friday, highs will drop into the low to mid-30s, leading to scattered snow showers for both mountains and valleys.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: