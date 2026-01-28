Weather Forecast: Light wintry mix Wednesday

MISSOULA — The first of several weak weather systems will move through today bringing periodic light mountain snow along with valley rain/snow. Highs today top out in the 30s to low 40s.

Expect this same weather set up to continue Thursday and Friday. The biggest concern would be the development of freezing rain during the overnight hours leading to slippery roads Thursday and Friday morning.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, high pressure will be in place, leading to dry weather with highs mostly in the 40s west of the divide and 50s east of the Divide.