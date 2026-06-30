Weather Forecast: Linger showers and storms Tuesday

MISSOULA — The widespread heavy rain has ended as the low pressure system that brought this impressive rain event moves out.

Even through the heaviest rain has ended, flooding of creeks and streams in the Mission Valley and Glacier National Park may still be ongoing. For this reason a Flood Warning will remain in place through 10:45 am for the Mission Valley and West Glacier Region and 3:15 pm for East Glacier and Many Glacier Region.

Lewis

Lewis

Wrap around moisture from the exiting low pressure will keep scattered shower and thunderstorm opportunities in the forecast through Wednesday.

By the end of the week and weekend, warmer and drier weather will set up as high pressure returns. Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday with 80s moving in for the 4th of July Holiday weekend.