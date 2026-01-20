Weather Forecast: Little change Tuesday

MISSOULA — High pressure continues through Wednesday with valley fog and inversions continuing.

The weather pattern shifts by Thursday as high pressure moves out.

Last week we mentioned how arctic air from Canada would slide south, the big question was just how far west the cold air would travel. Models are keeping coldest air and heaviest snow east of us.

Highs Thursday - Saturday will only be in the 20s with lows in the single digits and teens.

Light snow is expected to move in, however, really only impact the mountains with very little to no snow in the valleys.

By Monday, the coldest air is already moving out as models have another ridge of high pressure setting up next week.