Weather Forecast: Mild and breezy Monday

MISSOULA — A weak system will be tracking from north to south through the day, reaching northwest Montana first this afternoon then slowly slide south through the evening.

A few light sprinkles and breezy winds will be the only impacts from this system. Highs today top out in the upper 40s to low 50s for northwest Montana and mid 50s to even a few low 60s across west-central and southwest Montana.

Mild weather remains in the forecast through Thursday of this week with temperatures again ranging in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

We'll see some changes by Friday and this weekend with temperatures cooling back down to seasonal normal (low to mid 40s) with scattered valley rain along with some mountain snow as well.