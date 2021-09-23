Weather Forecast: Mild and dry to end the week

MISSOULA — Temperatures will be right around seasonal average Thursday topping out in the 60s to low 70s with mostly to partly sunny skies.

High pressure will allow temperatures to warm through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s Friday and mid 70s to low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

After another warm day Monday, a change to a more cool and unsettled weather pattern will set up by Tuesday of next week. Temperatures will fall into 60s and low 70s Tuesday then 50s to low 60s Wednesday. Rain chances will also return by Tuesday as well.