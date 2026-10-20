Weather Forecast: Mild and dry weather continues through Thursday

MISSOULA — Mild and dry weather remains the main story through Thursday. Highs will continue to run 10-15 degrees above normal topping out in the low to upper 60s.

Changes start Thursday night and continue Friday as a low pressure tracks north from California into the northern Rockies. This system will interact with a cold front bringing widespread precipitation along with cooler weather. Highs on Friday top out only in the 40s.

Temperatures remain cool into the weekend with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Right now, Saturday looks mostly dry with rain and snow showers returning Sunday.