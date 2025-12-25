Weather Forecast: Mild Christmas, cold front Friday

MISSOULA — Waking up to valley fog on this Christmas morning. Fog could be dense at times and linger into the late morning or afternoon. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Seeley Lake Region and the I-90 corridor west of Missoula through 1 pm this afternoon.

An approaching cold front brings rain and snow back by tonight into Friday. Initially valleys will see precipitation fall as a rain/snow mix through the day Friday.

The front will then pass through Friday evening allowing snow levels to come back to valley floors Friday night. Snow is not expected to be heavy with valley accumulations expected to be less than 1". Mountain passes could see 3"-to-7" through the day Friday.

We'll be dry but cooler for the weekend with highs in the 20s to low 30s with mostly to partly cloud skies Saturday and Sunday.