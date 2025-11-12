Weather Forecast: Mild November weather continues

MISSOULA — We're looking at a few light rain showers around parts of western Montana this morning. The most widespread rain will be seen across northwest Montana. Other than that expect another mild day with temperatures again in the 50s.

Temperatures will be even a few degrees warmer Thursday as highs top out in the 50s and even a few low 60s.

Our next system brings rain showers back to the forecast Thursday night into Friday. This won't be a very strong system, but temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 40s to low 50s Friday.

Scattered showers will continue off and on through our upcoming weekend with highs remaining in the 40s to low 50s.