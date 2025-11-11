Weather Forecast: Mild temperatures through Thursday

MISSOULA — Mild weather remains the main talking point through Thursday of this week as highs will continue to run around 8-15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A weak system moves through tonight into Wednesday morning bringing a light round of rain to northwest Montana. Once this clears we'll see some sunshine with highs again in the 50s.

We'll see some changes by Friday and this weekend, with temperatures cooling back down to seasonal normal (low to mid 40s) with scattered valley rain along with some mountain snow as well.