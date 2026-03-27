Weather Forecast: Mild weather sets up for the weekend

MISSOULA — Sunshine and mild weather sets up Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low 50s to low 60s Friday then mid 50s to mid 60s Saturday.

An approaching system will bring more clouds, cooler temperatures and scattered rain showers to the region Sunday.

Next week will feature a somewhat active weather pattern with off and on valley rain and mountain snow.

Highs will only be in the 40s Monday with scattered showers. We will then warm back up into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday before the strongest system of the week moves in Thursday and Friday. This system will bring snow back to the mountains along with a rain/snow mix to the valleys. Highs Thursday and Friday top out in the low to mid 40s.