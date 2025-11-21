Weather Forecast: Mild weather through the weekend

MISSOULA — Temperatures remain around 8-12 degrees above normal right through the weekend with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.

For those heading to the game tomorrow an overall very pleasant game day forecast is setting up with highs in the 40s along with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

A cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday bringing a change to our weather. Scattered snow showers and breezy winds will move in behind this front as highs drop into the 30s Monday.

We'll be dry on Tuesday then active weather looks to set up Wednesday and Thursday.

Still to early to talk specific details but those with travel plans should expect to see some snow during this time frame especially over mountain passes. We'll continue to monitor this and bring updates moving forward.