Weather Forecast: Mild weekend ahead

MISSOULA — Expect valley fog Friday and Saturday mornings with mostly to partly cloudy skies during the afternoons. Highs Friday top out in the 40s to low 50s with highs ranging in the low to upper 50s Saturday.

The one thing that could mess this up is valley inversions. If fog and low lying clouds are slow to clear temperatures could be much cooler than their expected highs.

A weak system will bring slightly cooler temperatures Sunday and Monday, however these temperatures will still be above average topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Models then show a strong ridge of high pressure returning by Tuesday and continuing through the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s.