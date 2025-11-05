Weather Forecast: Mild with a few showers Wednesday

MISSOULA — Looking at a mild day (for November) today with highs in the 40s to mid 50s by the afternoon. Our next system will bring another round of scattered rain showers by this afternoon and evening.

The main talking points Thursday and Friday will just be the continued active weather pattern through. Expect off and on showers each day and night with highs running in the 40s and 50s.

A drier pattern looks to set up for the weekend as a weak ridge of high pressure builds, expect temperatures in the 40s Saturday then 50s Sunday.

Taking a quick look at next week, a warm weather pattern looks to set up with highs in the mid to upper 50s and even a few low 60s possible Monday and Tuesday. After this highs look to remain in the 50s through the week.