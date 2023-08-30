Weather Forecast: More rain, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures today

MISSOULA — The dramatic cold front yesterday left behind gusty winds, more rain, and cooler temperatures for today.

WINDS

Unfortunately, wind gusts look to remain strong today. Forecast models show the gusts reaching anywhere from 10 to 50 MPH winds throughout the day.

Today will likely be the last day of these higher gusts, but continue to keep outdoor furniture, trash cans, or other items put away/tied down until tomorrow.

PRECIPITATION

The moisture from yesterday is wrapping back around today. NW Montana has the best chances for steady, continual rain through the majority of the day.

The wrap-around will impact West-Central and Southwest areas more in the afternoon/evening. Rain should taper off overnight tonight and leave us alone to start of Labor Day Weekend.

COOLER TEMPERATURES

The cold front associated with this system has dropped temperatures drastically. Overnight temperatures will be similar to the daytime high temperatures today. We have both 50s and 60s in the forecast.

However, the cool weather will not last long. By tomorrow temperatures are expected to rise up about 10 degrees and then keep warming into the weekend.

Basically, we get a very quick taste of fall weather before summer returns.