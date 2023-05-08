Weather Forecast: More rain Tuesday

MISSOULA - Looking at an overall pleasant Spring day in the Northern Rockies.

Highs are in the 60s with some scattered rain showers as well.

A more organized system will bring more widespread rain Tuesday to western Montana.

Highs will top out in the 50s to low 60s.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible through Thursday of this week.

Starting Friday and continuing into the weekend, a very strong ridge of high pressure will build.

This high pressure brings temperatures into the 70s and 80s again for our weekend.

Looking at next week, models are showing this incredibly strong ridge to continue to strengthen.

It's still early, however, 90s look possible in Missoula.

Stay tuned for details moving forward.

