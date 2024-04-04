Weather Forecast: More showers and storms this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA — After a brief break from the rain this morning, showers will return this afternoon.

Thunderstorms will again be possible this afternoon and evening, some storms could produce gusty winds and small hail.

Areas from around St. Ignatius to Seeley Lake and south will have the best chance to see some stronger storms.

We will see another break from the rain Friday morning before showers return Friday afternoon and evening.

Cooler air will move in over the weekend with highs dropping into the 40s.

This will bring mountain snow along with valley rain and snow through Sunday.

Slushy accumulating snow will be possible overall passes through the weekend.

Valleys could also see some light accumulating snow, especially Saturday night into Sunday.

High pressure looks to return by around Wednesday of next week leading to warmer and drier weather.

