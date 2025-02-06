Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: More snow to come this weekend, more arctic air next week

We could see even higher snow totals for the month by Friday morning.
ec plan.png
Dani Hallows
ec plan.png
ttt.png
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — We're not done with the winter weather just yet.

This morning, light snow showers have been falling. Later today, skies will be mostly cloudy once the snow showers finally taper off. Temperatures should warm up slightly today in a mix of 20s and low 30s.

Roads are still snowy, slushy, and slick across western Montana though. Continue to drive with caution!

Tonight we will see another round of snow start to move in. Overnight, areas south of the I-90 line are likely to see at least an inch. Then, more snow should fall through the morning on Friday.

Depending on the track of this system, Northwest Montana might miss out on this one. If the low pressure tracks further south, snow will mainly hit the Bitterroot and Granite counties again. If the low tracks further north, light snow could reach as far as Whitefish and Eureka.

Overall, this next round of snow will be much less than what we've already received this week. The highest model runs show the Bitterroot receiving 3" to 5" total from Thursday night until Friday night.

We get another break from the snow on Saturday, but then we get more arctic air early next week.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader