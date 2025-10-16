Weather Forecast: Morning clouds then afternoon sun

MISSOULA — For the past several days, clouds and fog has stuck around the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys through the day.

We'll start your Thursday very similar with clouds and fog overhead. However, these should clear for all of western Montana by late morning and afternoon with sunshine later in the day.

Scattered showers return to the forecast Friday as a weak system moves through. Expect mostly to partly cloud skies with highs in the 50s.

The weekend shapes up like this:

Saturday will see mostly to partly sunny skies with highs ranging in the low to upper 50s.

Saturday night into Sunday, a low pressure and cold front moves through bringing widespread rain to all of western Montana. These rain showers will then continue into Monday morning.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s Sunday then drop down into the 40s Monday.