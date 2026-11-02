Weather Forecast: Morning fog then sunny Monday

MISSOULA — Rain showers yesterday, then some clearing overnight, that's a good set up for fog to form in some of our valleys to start your Monday. Once the clouds and fog clears expect sunshine with highs in the 40s.

Overall, looking at a quiet weather week ahead with highs in the 40s to low 50s through the week. Models are hinting at a weak system bringing some light rain and mountain snow to the forecast Thursday night into Friday.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, a relatively strong ridge of high pressure looks to develop. This will allow mild and dry weather to set up Saturday and Sunday with highs running in the mid to upper 50s.