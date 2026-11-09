Weather Forecast: Mostly cloudy Monday with light rain tonight

MISSOULA — Mostly cloudy skies for your Monday with highs in the 40s across northwest Montana and low 50s for west-central and southwest Montana.

A weak system could bring a few light rain showers this afternoon, but will be more widespread by tonight.

Breezy winds develop Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

High pressure strengthens for the middle of the week leading to another round of valley inversions and fog. Temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be highly dependent on these inversions. Those that stay stuck in the fog will see much cooler weather while those that break free will see highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Models show the ridge breaking down by the weekend opening the door for some rain showers to return. Temperatures remain above normal this weekend topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s.