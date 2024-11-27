Weather Forecast: Mostly dry and cool Thanksgiving

MISSOULA — Other than a few flurries in northwest Montana and some light mountain snow, quiet and generally dry weather is expected through Thanksgiving.

Highs on Thanksgiving top out in the mid to upper 30s.

Looking at the weekend, temperatures will be running in the mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudt skies overhead.

Next week, we are watching for a strong ridge of high pressure to build over the western U.S.

This will bring drier and warmer air, however, some valleys may start to see valley inversions develop.

More details on this in the coming days.

