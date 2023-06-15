Weather Forecast: Mostly dry through Saturday, changes start Sunday

MISSOULA — Looking at a pretty nice late spring afternoon across Western Montana.

A few isolated showers will be possible, but for the most part, things will dry out for the next few days. Highs today top out in the 60s to low 70s.

Friday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s, Saturday will see mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s. There will be a chance for a few rain showers Saturday afternoon and evening.

Starting Sunday and continuing into next week, a much cooler weather pattern sets up. Highs drop into the 60s Sunday then 50s to low 60s Monday through Wednesday. Off-and-on rain showers will set up Sunday through Wednesday as well.

By Friday and then into next weekend, temperatures will quickly rebound with highs returning to the 70s and low 80s.

