Weather Forecast: Mostly quiet and dry this week

MISSOULA- Overall sunny, mild and dry weather will be present Monday and Tuesday with highs running around 8º to 10º above normal.

A cold front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Not much rain is expected with this, however, an isolated rain shower or thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday.

Expect cooler temperatures Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

Temperatures will start to warm back up as high pressure returns to end the week with highs back in the upper 70s and 80s Friday and into the weekend.

