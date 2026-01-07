Weather Forecast: Mountain snow and valley rain/snow

MISSOULA — Heavy mountain snow along the Montana/Idaho border and Glacier Region this morning. If traveling over Lookout, Lolo, Lost Trail, Marias or Rogers Passes this morning be prepared for difficult travel and snow covered roads.

Valleys will see snow or a rain/snow mix this morning with clearing skies and some sunshine by the afternoon.

Light snow will continue with just minor accumulations expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s Thursday and low to mid 30s Friday.

High pressure looks to make a return for the weekend with mild and dry weather expected. However, valley inversions will be possible and if this happens, those stuck under inversions will see fog along with chilly temperatures.