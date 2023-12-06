Weather Forecast: Mountain snow returns Thursday

MISSOULA — It's another day with very warm temperatures as highs are again in the 40s and 50s.

Record highs are again likely in Southwest Montana.

A cold front tonight brings widespread mountain snow and rain/snow for the valleys into Thursday.

The highs on Thursday will be back in the 40s.

Our next system will bring another round of snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

Looking at snow totals for Thursday and Friday, once again, the heaviest snow is setting up for the mountains along the Montana/Idaho border and Glacier region.

A total of 4" to 8" will be possible over Lookout, Lolo, Lost Trail and Marias passes on Thursday and Friday.

Valleys will see much lighter amounts with around a ½" to 2" possible during the same time frame.

Another system with almost the same weather setup will bring more mountain snow for the Montana/Idaho border from Saturday night into Sunday.

Valleys will start off as snow Saturday night and Sunday morning before turning to a rain/snow mix Sunday afternoon.

