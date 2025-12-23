Weather Forecast: Mountain snow & valley rain/snow Tuesday

MISSOULA — A weather system brings light mountain snow along with valley rain/snow or freezing rain this morning. These showers will be most widespread along and south of I-90 where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued through the morning for icy roads.

Precipitation moves into northwest Montana this afternoon and evening. Initially, precipitation will fall as mostly rain in the valleys as temperatures will be in the upper 30s. By tonight, we could see a transition to rain/snow or freezing rain as temperatures drop.

Christmas Eve will start dry and mild as a warm front approaches. Highs look to top out in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Precipitation will return by late afternoon and evening bringing another round of rain, rain/snow or freezing rain.

Christmas Day features much of the same. Dry early with a mixed bag of precipitation by the afternoon and evening. Highs will again be well above normal in the low to mid 40s.

A cold front approaches the region Friday, initially bringing rain/snow before turning to all snow, even for valleys Friday night.

Behind the front highs cool a bit for the weekend topping out in the low to mid 30s.