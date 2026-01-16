Weather Forecast: Much of the same through the weekend

MISSOULA — Fog and freezing fog will again be possible this morning. Freezing fog may create slick spots on roads for the morning commute. Probably a good idea to allow some extra travel has you head out the door this morning.

Much like the past several days, areas that see plenty of sunshine will warm into the mid-40s to low 50s. Valleys where fog remains trapped will likely stay in the 30s.

This pattern looks to continue through the middle part of next week before a pattern change brings colder and more active weather back by around Thursday or Friday.

Still to far out for specific details, however, snow showers will return to the forecast by the end of next week into the following weekend.