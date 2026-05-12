Weather Forecast: Near record highs Tuesday

MISSOULA — Near record breaking temperatures are expected Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few low 90s could even develop for some parts of western Montana.

Things begin to shift Wednesday as a cold front moves through during the afternoon and evening. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop as the front moves through. Some storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s Wednesday.

Behind the front cooler and showery weather develops to end the week and weekend. Highs drop into the 60s Thursday and Friday with highs only in the 50s to low 60s by the weekend.