Weather Forecast: Near record warmth to start the week

MISSOULA — Looking at near record breaking warmth to start the week. Highs will be in the 70s Monday then peak Tuesday with some locations making it into the 80s. This will be rough 25° above normal for this time of year.

Big changes start Tuesday night as a cold front moves through. This front will lead to a rapid drop in temperatures with highs in the 50s Wednesday then 40s Thursday and Friday.

As the front initially moves though thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday evening. After this, widespread rain and mountain snow will set up Wednesday and Thursday,

Temperatures do look to warm a bit for the weekend with highs back in the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.