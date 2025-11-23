Weather Forecast: Next system Sunday night and Monday

MISSOULA — Sunday will be very similar to what we have been experiencing all this past week. Highs in the 40s with a few low 50s along with mostly cloudy skies overhead.

Our next weather system moves in Sunday night into Monday as a cold front brings widespread mountain snow along with valley rain/snow.

The biggest impacts will be for the Glacier Region where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 pm Sunday - 11 pm Monday. Marias Pass on Highway 2 between west and east Glacier will see around 5"-to-10" of snow. Valley locations such as Columbia Falls, Hungry Horse, Bigfork, Swan Lake and West Glacier could see 2"-to-5" of snow during this time.

We'll be dry on Tuesday, then active weather looks to set up on Wednesday and Thursday.

It's still too early to talk specific details, but those with travel plans should expect to see some snow during this time frame, especially over mountain passes with more of a rain or rain/snow mix in the valleys.

Taking a quick look at next weekend, models have the coldest air of the season setting up Saturday and Sunday with the coldest air moving in Sunday. Right now, temperatures look to be in the 20s for highs and single digits and teens for lows.

Still to early to talk any specific details on snow, however, snow does look to set up Friday night into Saturday.

We'll continue to bring updates as they come available in the coming days.