Weather Forecast: Nice Fall Weather Thursday

MISSOULA — A round of rain is moving through parts of west-central Montana early this morning. All this will clear before 7:00 am leading to another nice Fall day with highs in the 60s and even a few low 70s.

A low pressure system will bring more widespread rain to west-central and southwest Montana Friday morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Friday topping out in the 50s to low 60s.

The coolest air moves in for the weekend. Highs will be running mostly in the 50s with scattered rain showers sticking around.

The coldest valley temperatures of the season are expected Sunday and Monday mornings with lows dropping into the 20s and low 30s.

Mountains could actually see a bit of snow this weekend, with highs in the 30s/40s and lows in the 20s. For those heading out into the back country, be prepared for some chilly Fall weather.

Taking a quick look at next week, a weak ridge of high pressure is looking to bring some fantastic October weather. Starting Monday we are looking at sunny skies with chilly mornings (20s & 30s) and mild afternoons (60s).