Weather Forecast: Nice Fall weather to end the week

MISSOULA — Light rain is falling this morning across northwest Montana. This comes to an end with clearing skies across northwest Montana, while west-central and southwest Montana see a bit more cloud cover today. Highs for your Wednesday top out in the 60s.

Highs remain in the 60s Thursday with upper 70s and 70s moving in Friday.

High pressure builds for the weekend leading to warm and dry conditions. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday then warm into the mid to upper 70s Sunday. This trend will then continue into the start of next week.