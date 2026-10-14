Weather Forecast: Nice Fall weather Wednesday

MISSOULA — High pressure continues to build this week with steadily warming temperatures into the weekend.

Each day will be roughly the same with morning fog followed by sunny and warm afternoons.

Highs today top out in the mid 50s to low 60s, Thursday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s then upper 60s and even a few low 70s Friday and Saturday.

Models show this ridge of high pressure starting to break down by Sunday with another round of cool temperatures along with some rain and mountain snow returning by Tuesday of next week.