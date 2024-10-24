Weather Forecast: Nice weather into the weekend

MISSOULA — As a weak high pressure ridge returns to end the week we are looking at chilly morning lows and pleasant afternoon highs.

Lows will be running in the teens and 20s with highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday then 60s Saturday.

Models are pointing towards an active and cooler weather pattern setting by the start of next week.

Rain showers develop Sunday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front will then drop temperatures into the 40s starting Monday and continuing through next week.

Right now, no major storm systems are on the horizon, however, as the cooler air moves in valley rain/snow and mountain snow will be possible.

More details on this as we get closer.

