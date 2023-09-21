Weather Forecast: Not out of the woods yet with rain & gusty winds tomorrow

MISSOULA — Our low pressure system we've been following for the last several days arrived this morning and brought some fall-like and even some winter weather for the region.

Snow has been spotted among most of the mountain ranges in Western Montana, with scattered showers for the valleys.

These showers will slowly taper off through the evening, leaving behind fog and cool weather for tomorrow.

More moisture will wrap around early in the morning tomorrow with possible thunderstorms this time instead of just rain. Gusty winds will also start to die out, but the thunderstorms may bring a few bursts back mid-morning.

Again, backcountry hunters or people heading out to recreate should be aware of winter-like conditions tomorrow morning at high elevations.

After tomorrow, things will start to clear up for the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to remain below normal tomorrow before warming up Saturday and Sunday.