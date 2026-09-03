Weather Forecast: Off and on rain showers to end the week

MISSOULA — Another cool day with scattered rain showers for your Thursday. Showers will be most widespread this morning with some clearing into the afternoon. Highs today top out in the 60s.

Rain will return tonight into Friday morning then once again clear out for Friday afternoon. Highs Friday remain in the 60s.

Looking at the weekend, scattered shower activity will stick around Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer this weekend topping out in the 70s.

A stronger system is expected to move through on Labor Day Monday. This will usher in a round of cooler temperatures and widespread rain. High are only expected to be in the 50s to low 60s on Monday.