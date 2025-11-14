Weather Forecast: Off and on rain through the weekend

MISSOULA — A low pressure system brings rain showers to western Montana Friday. Expect these to linger off and on through the day. Highs Friday top out in the upper 40s and 50s.

Temperatures remain around 10° above normal through the weekend as highs top out mostly in the 50s. Light off and on rain sticks around Saturday and Sunday as well.

Temperatures begin to cool going into next week, however all this does is allow temperatures to get closer to our seasonal normal with highs back in the 40s through next week.