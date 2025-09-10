Weather Forecast: Off and on showers/storms through Friday

MISSOULA — A very slow low moving low pressure system will be wobbling east over the next few days.

The hard part about predicting this system is that it's not overly strong and thus not moving, more or less in a straight or predictable way.

The best way I can describe it is bits of energy will be breaking off of this low and moving through western Montana off and on through Friday. Those that fall directly under the stronger bands could see heavy downpours while other locations see very little to no rain.

With all that being said, expect a mostly dry day today with those previously mentioned showers moving in this evening. Highs today top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Showers and storms become a bit more widespread Thursday and Friday as the low moves through. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and upper 60s to mid 70s Friday.

Overall, we are looking at a nice upcoming weekend with highs running mostly in the low to mid 70s along with a few isolated showers and storms.