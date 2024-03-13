Weather Forecast: One more day of cooler temperatures

MISSOULA — A few scattered mountain snow showers will linger around Western Montana today.

Valleys will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Starting Thursday, a strong ridge of high pressure will begin to build. This will bring drier and much warmer temperatures into the weekend and continue into next week.

Highs look to be in the low to mid-50s by Friday then continue to warm into the mid-50s and even low 60s by the weekend.

The lower elevations in Idaho could even see temperatures approach 70° by the weekend.

Temperatures will remain well above normal in the mid-50s to mid-60s through Tuesday of next week.

