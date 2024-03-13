Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: One more day of cooler temperatures

7-Day Forecast
Lewis
7-Day Forecast
Posted at 11:15 AM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 13:20:26-04

MISSOULA — A few scattered mountain snow showers will linger around Western Montana today.

Valleys will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Starting Thursday, a strong ridge of high pressure will begin to build. This will bring drier and much warmer temperatures into the weekend and continue into next week.

Highs look to be in the low to mid-50s by Friday then continue to warm into the mid-50s and even low 60s by the weekend.

The lower elevations in Idaho could even see temperatures approach 70° by the weekend.

Temperatures will remain well above normal in the mid-50s to mid-60s through Tuesday of next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader