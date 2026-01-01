Weather Forecast: One more day of valley inversions

MISSOULA — High pressure lingers for one more day allowing cold air to remain in our valleys. The higher elevations will warm up quite nicely today as once you get above the inversions temperatures quickly make it into the 40s.

A mild low pressure system brings precipitation back to the forecast tonight into Friday. Now, this is not a strong system, however, the cold air trapped in our valleys make it a more difficult forecast.

Precipitation type could initially fall as snow before transitioning to rain/snow or even freezing rain as the cold air moves out. The exact type of precipitation will depend on temperature and how quickly temps begin to rise.

The main concern will be the chance for freezing rain tonight into Friday morning creating icy roads and difficult travel.

Temperatures warm behind this system for the weekend making it into the 40s Saturday and Sunday. A few valley rain showers and mountain snow showers will be possible Sunday.

Taking a quick look at next week, active weather continues with mountain snow along with scattered valley rain/snow as highs remain in the upper 30s to low 40s.