Weather Forecast: One more day with 70s and 80s Friday

MISSOULA — High pressure continues Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Expect the winds to pick up again Friday as a cold front approaches the region. Gusts will be around 20 mph to 25 mph Friday.

As the front moves through, temperatures drop, winds pick up and rain showers develop on Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s with winds gusting around 30 mph to 40 mph. Scattered rain showers will develop during the morning and afternoon.

Sunday looks to be dry with highs in the 60s along with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

A low pressure system will then bring widespread rain and even mountain snow to Western Montana Monday and Tuesday.

There is still a lot of uncertainty on where the heaviest snow will set up along with snow amounts. However, early model runs are hinting at the heaviest snow being along the divide.

Anyone who has plans to hike, camp or recreate in the backcountry and higher terrain should closely monitor the forecast through the weekend.