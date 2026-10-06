Weather Forecast: Our warm and dry Fall weather continues

MISSOULA — Sunshine and warm weather continues for us all week with highs running 10-20 degrees above normal as top out in the low to upper 70s.

If you have plans to get on the water Friday, be prepared for breezy winds to develop as a low pressure and cold front approach. This will lead to choppy lake conditions.

The previously mentioned low pressure and cold front will bring much cooler air for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s Saturday and 40s Sunday.

Rain and snow will be possible as well, especially Saturday night into Sunday. How much rain and snow is still in question, however, there will be the chance for valleys to see some snow mix with rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Stay tuned for updates as we move through the week.