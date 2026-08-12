Weather Forecast: Pattern change on the way

MISSOULA — Smoky and hazy skies again Wednesday, however, not as bad a previous days.

By the afternoon and evening, isolated thunderstorms begin to develop with the best chance for storms focusing across northwest and southwest Montana. Today's storms will be mostly dry with gusty winds and lightning the main concern.

Gusty winds will develop this evening as cooler air arrives. A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued for areas lakes, but specifically Flathead Lake from 6 pm - midnight tonight. Gusts between 35 and 40 mph will lead to choppy lake conditions.

Storms become more widespread with rain more likely Thursday and Friday. Highs will be much cooler as well topping out in the 70s.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, isolated storms stick around for areas south of I-90 with highs running in the low to mid 80s.