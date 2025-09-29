Weather Forecast: Pattern change starts today

MISSOULA — We have one more day in the upper 70s and 80s today before cooler air moves in for the rest of the week.

As a cold front approaches today, thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening primarily along and south of the I-90 corridor. Some storms could produce gusty winds up to 45 mph.

Rain showers will be more widespread tonight into Tuesday morning allowing all of western Montana to see some rain as the cold front moves through.

High temperatures top out in the upper 60s to low 70s Tuesday with another round of afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms.

For the time frame from Wednesday - Sunday temperatures will drop a few degrees each day with highs topping out in the 50s by the weekend.

Off and on rain showers will alse be possible through the week as the northern Rockies move into a more active and cool pattern.