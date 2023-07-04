Weather Forecast: Pleasant 4th of July evening

MISSOULA - Other than a few very isolated storms this afternoon and evening.

Most of us stay dry today with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Shower chances look to come to an end by around sunset tonight, meaning dry conditions should set up for those fireworks.

Temperatures will be running in the 80s this week with mostly sunny skies.

Some hazy skies could also develop as smoke from Canada slides south.

Looking at the weekend, our next chance of rain showers or storms looks to start Saturday.

Right now the amount of rainfall is uncertain, stay tuned for details throughout this week.

