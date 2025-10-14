Weather Forecast: Pleasant Fall Weather Sets Up

MISSOULA — Overall looking at a pleasant day ahead of us Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

There will be a few lingering showers across southwest Montana today, however these will be very light in nature with most of us staying dry.

Our next weather system brings some mountain snow and valley rain back by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A low pressure will track from south to north, bringing the most widespread precipitation to locations along and south of the I-90 corridor especially east of the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys.

A weak ridge of high pressure will slowly build Thursday and continue into Saturday with highs mid to upper 50s.

Our next weather system then moves in Sunday bringing rain showers back to start next week.