Weather Forecast: Pleasant Fall weather sets up this week

MISSOULA — Clearing skies with sunshine and very pleasant temperatures Monday. Expect highs in the 60s to low 70s by the afternoon.

A weak system Tuesday bring breezy winds back to the forecast. Winds will gust around 25-30 mph by the afternoon. Highs again top out in the 60s and 70s.

This same system will bring light rain to NW Montana Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Expect clearing skies into the afternoon on Wednesday.

For the rest of the week and into the weekend, high pressure will build leading to sunny, warm and dry weather. Expect highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s during this time.

Taking a quick look at our October Weather. Warm and dry weather looks to continue into the first few weeks. All models are pointing towards a very strong ridge of high pressure allowing temperatures to remain well into the 70s with even a few 80s being possible. We'll keep you updated moving forwards, but as for now, expect warm and dry weather moving into October.