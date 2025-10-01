Weather Forecast: Pleasant Fall Weather This Week

MISSOULA — Yes, we'll be dodging a few showers here and there, but overall we're looking at pleasant Fall weather for the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

A system will bring more widespread rain Friday morning to areas along and south of the I-90 corridor while northwest Montana remains mostly dry. Highs will be a bit cooler Friday in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The coolest air moves in for the weekend. Highs will be running mostly in the 50s with scattered rain showers sticking around.

The coldest valley temperatures of the season are expected Sunday and Monday mornings with lows dropping into the 20s and low 30s.

Mountains could actually see a bit of snow this weekend with highs in the 30s/40s and lows in the 20s. For those heading out into the backcountry this weekend be prepared for some chilly Fall weather.