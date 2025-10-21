Weather Forecast: Pleasant Fall weather through Friday

MISSOULA — High pressure sets up for the rest of the week leading to dry and pleasant Fall weather. High temperatures warm into the 50s and 60s through Friday.

Changes once again roll in for the weekend as our next weather system moves in.

Highs drop into the 40s and low 50s Saturday then 40s Sunday.

Valley rain and mountain snow moves in Saturday and sticks around through Sunday.

Sunday night into Monday morning will be the best chance for valleys to see some snow. It's to early to talk numbers and whether there will be any impacts, however, some valley snow for that morning commute Monday will be possible.

We'll continue to update this as we move through the week.